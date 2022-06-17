How to help your pets deal with monsoon season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Lightning, thunder, and rain — all signs the monsoon is here. While many of us love the monsoon, these storms can be very stressful on our pets. Our four-legged friends get spooked by the loud noises and strong winds.

“One of the big things that we do see here is a lot of animals getting lost or loose during the monsoons,” says Dr. Mindy Bemmerl, director of Veterinary Medicine at the Arizona Humane Society. She says animals may even start to act differently long before a storm arrives. “They can hear the thunder and things like that a lot sooner than we can, so they kind of sense it coming,” she said. What’s worse is that some dogs suffer from storm phobia. Symptoms can be minor but some pets become destructive.

“We want to keep them in a safe, enclosed space, so they feel comfortable,” Dr. Bemmerl said. “Also, so they can’t get loose if they do get startled, or start to become frantic.” If your pet does get out, being microchipped helps bring them home. The Arizona Humane Society has a Facebook Group where they post photos of lost pets. Another tool to calm them down, a ThunderShirt.

They are pressure wraps for dogs that help them feel safer. We as pet owners can also help our dogs feel secure. “The more calm we are, the more calm they are,” said Dr. Bemmerl. “If we try to reinforce positive behavior during this, they can potentially desensitize them.”

The Arizona Humane Society has all sorts of information about pets and the monsoon on its website.

