Friends Pay It Forward to dedicated Peoria librarian

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We are Paying It Forward to Donna Eaton, who has been volunteering at the Peoria Library for over 25 years. “I call her the honey badger because she just gets the work done. She will spend 4-8 hours getting things done, I don’t know what we would do without her help this past year,” said Donna’s boss, Aaron.

Her friend Judy credited Donna’s dedication to her work. “Anytime we plan anything, we can’t plan it on a Monday because she is at the library. She is do dedicated to this, she really should be recognized,” she said.

Judy and Donna have been friends for over 50 years. She told the library about the nomination, and they brought a lot of employees to surprise their favorite volunteer. We walked up to Donna and surprised her at her house. “Hi Donna! This is Pay It Forward and this is for you because you are a super friend and for all you do at the library. This $500 is for you Donna!” said Arizona’s Family Paul Horton.

Every Monday, Donna shows up and works hard to ensure the library she loves is in good shape. She said she loves the people she has in her life. “Everything — all my friends I have had all my life, my library people, it’s awesome my family, Everyone means the world to me,” she said.

