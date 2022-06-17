Your Life
Flagstaff officials urge some residents to buy flood insurance in wake of wildfire

The Pipeline Fire seen burning near Flagstaff.
The Pipeline Fire seen burning near Flagstaff.(Source: Coconino National Forest)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flagstaff city government officials are asking residents living in the Schultz Creek watershed and the Rio de Flag floodplain to buy flood insurance as soon as possible.

As Mayor Paul Deasy told Arizona’s Family this morning in an interview, flood hazard models updated since the Pipeline Fire now show a high flood risk for some neighborhoods in Flagstaff City limits. Those specific neighborhoods at higher risk are Creighton Estates, Forest Hills, Cheshire, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, Coconino Estates, Ridge Crest, North End, Downtown Flagstaff or Southside, and anyone whose house is in a FEMA Zone A, AE, AH, or shaded X.

Residents can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). If your insurance agent is unaware of what’s needed to sell flood insurance policies, call the NFIP at 1-877-336-2627 for a referral or check for an equipped agent here.

Flagstaff officials say that the Spruce Wash watershed and those neighborhoods impacted by Museum Fire post-wildfire flooding have not been further affected by the Pipeline Fire, so their flooding risk remains the same.

As of Friday, the Pipeline Fire has burned more than 26,000 acres and is 27 percent contained.

