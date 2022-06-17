First storm chance to hit Phoenix area on Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As thunderstorms may develop, things could look active on our southern and eastern horizons this Friday night. Those storms may deliver some brief gusty winds in parts of the far east/southeast Valley overnight, but rain is highly unlikely. The first chance of showers for this Monsoon 2022 will occur on Saturday, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours, with about a 30% chance of seeing any rain. Amounts would be small, and blowing dust is possible. Look for humid yet cooler conditions on Sunday, with a high around 102. Fire danger will remain high for parts of northern and northwestern Arizona.

High fire danger for Flagstaff and surrounding areas thru Friday night. Mohave County through Saturday. (First Alert WX Team)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Friday night for the Flagstaff area plus western Coconino and Yavapai counties. The warning continues Saturday for Mohave County. Cooler air behind a low-pressure system should keep temperatures this weekend at or below-average temperatures — 105 Saturday and 102 on Sunday for Father’s Day. The chance of rain should stay east of Phoenix from Sunday through the early part of next week. High pressure will build into the southwest, with highs going back to 110 and above by mid-week, with storm activity confined to eastern and Southern Arizona at this point.

