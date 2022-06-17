Father’s Day, Juneteenth & Beyond: Here are 7 things to do this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dad’s day is upon us, and whether you’ll celebrate with him, another father figure in your life, or will be keeping him in your memory, here are seven things to do this weekend. Juneteenth with big celebrations and historical events are also just around the corner in the Valley.

Fiesta Bowl’s Section 7 High School Basketball Mega-Event

Only the best high school athletes will vie for the attention of college coaches at State Farm Stadium this weekend. Those from the 229 teams will have a chance to show off their skills to over 500 coaches. This year, the Fiesta Bowl says admission is free to the public. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19

Where: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ

Cost: Free admission

Rock-and-Roll Car Show in Scottsdale

It’s a great weekend to hit up one of the longest consecutive running car shows in the West, if not the nation. It’s being held at The Pavilions at Talking Stick, making an easy drive into central Scottsdale. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, June 18

Where: 9120 East, Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ

Cost: Free

Valley of the Sun Juneteenth Celebration

A massive Juneteenth celebration is slated at the Eastlake Park and Community Center! Enjoy live entertainment, get health screenings, attend educational workshops, and eat some authentic Soul food. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 1549 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ

Cost: Free entry

Immersive Klimt

An Italian artist’s digital art is on display at the Lighthouse ArtSpace in Scottsdale. Visit Gustav Klimt’s colorful and memorizing depictions of realism. With 500,000 cubic feet of projections lighting up 90 million pixels, there’s plenty that meets the eye. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Wednesday, June 15 to Sunday, June 19.

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace

Cost: Tickets start at $35

BBQ & Brews

There’s no judgment if you and pops aren’t up to pull out the grill, head over to the West Valley for some hearty southern cooking. BBQ & Brews will celebrate dads with some chicken, mac and cheese, and some beer or wine. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Sunday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pinspiration, 6520 W Happy Valley Rd, Glendale, AZ

Cost: $50 ticket; children 10+ are $30

Cars and Cowboys

Hit the road and drive up north to Yavapai County for a big classic car show with vendors, live music, and more! Click/tap here for more information.

When: Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, Cottonwood, AZ

Cost: Free entry

Pride Bar Crawl in Old Town Scottsdale

Pride Month celebrations continue in the Valley with a bar crawl in Old Town Scottsdale. This fifth annual event donates a portion to The Trevor Project. And it all kicks off at Boondocks Patio & Grill.

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where: Boondocks Patio & Grill, 4341 N. 75th Street, Scottdale, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $20

