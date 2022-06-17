Your Life
End of an era: Bill’s Market in Tempe closing after 62 years

A staple in Tempe, and famous for its chorizo, Bill's Market is closing its doors after 62 years.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A beloved, family-owned store and deli in Tempe is set to close its doors after six decades. Bill’s Market, at 2422 E. Apache Blvd., made the announcement on social media last week, saying the last day the store will be open is Saturday, June 18.

After 62 years, some of the family members who run the market are ready to retire. And since the announcement, business has been booming at Bill’s Market with people lining up to get the family’s famous chorizo. Many customers patiently waited in line for hours.

People lined up outside Bill's Market
Customers lined up around Bill's Market in Tempe on Friday morning, the day before it's set to close.(Arizona's Family)

It’s so busy that they’re no longer taking orders for chorizo — it’s now first-come, first-serve, and a limit of five pounds per customer, per day. Is this truly the end for Bill’s Market and its famous chorizo? According to the family’s social media post, the grandchildren do have plans to reopen at some point. They’re just not saying where...or when.

Dear Bill's Market Customers, We want to let you know that this coming up week will be the last week that the store is...

Posted by Bill's Market on Friday, June 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

The bookstore, located near 12th Street and Washington, was named Grassrootz as a nod to the...
Check out Grassrootz Bookstore - the only Black-owned bookstore in Arizona
The Phoenix Theatre has announced its latest show "Always...Patsy Cline"! The show portrays...
Always...Patsy Cline comes to Phoenix Theatre