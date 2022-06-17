End of an era: Bill’s Market in Tempe closing after 62 years

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A beloved, family-owned store and deli in Tempe is set to close its doors after six decades. Bill’s Market, at 2422 E. Apache Blvd., made the announcement on social media last week, saying the last day the store will be open is Saturday, June 18.

After 62 years, some of the family members who run the market are ready to retire. And since the announcement, business has been booming at Bill’s Market with people lining up to get the family’s famous chorizo. Many customers patiently waited in line for hours.

Customers lined up around Bill's Market in Tempe on Friday morning, the day before it's set to close. (Arizona's Family)

It’s so busy that they’re no longer taking orders for chorizo — it’s now first-come, first-serve, and a limit of five pounds per customer, per day. Is this truly the end for Bill’s Market and its famous chorizo? According to the family’s social media post, the grandchildren do have plans to reopen at some point. They’re just not saying where...or when.

Dear Bill's Market Customers, We want to let you know that this coming up week will be the last week that the store is... Posted by Bill's Market on Friday, June 10, 2022

