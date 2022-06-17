Your Life
Check out Grassrootz Bookstore, Arizona’s only Black-owned bookstore

The bookstore, located near 12th Street and Washington, was named Grassrootz as a nod to the Phoenix Local Organizing committee--a grassroots organizing group.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This Sunday celebrates the annual June-teenth holiday! It’s a day intended to commemorate the enslavement of African Americans. While there are several events happening in the Valley to celebrate, visiting Grassrootz Bookstore is one way you can support a local, Black-owned business all year long.

The bookstore, located near 12th Street and Washington, was named Grassrootz as a nod to the Phoenix Local Organizing committee--a grassroots organizing group. “We wanted to create a space for organizers, for entrepreneurs, for people who are--you know--pursuing movements, leading movements, and a part of movements,” said Ali Nervis, co-founder of the bookstore. “We just wanted to bring about a betterment, bring about an improvement in our society.”

This Sunday, the bookstore will be part of the Juneteenth celebration in East Lake Park, will be hosting a children’s essay contest focusing on the holiday, and not long from now in August, the store will host the second annual celebration of Hip Hop! To learn more about the bookstore and the organizational work it’s doing, click here.

