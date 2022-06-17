‘Bus Stop Pops’ cheer on kids going to school in Maryland

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of Maryland dads who call themselves the ‘Bus Stop Pops’ have been giving some Jacksonville Elementary School students some impressive send-offs at...you guessed it! The bus stop.

“We’re just two dads with a little bit too much time that want to make our kids laugh,” said one of the dads involved. Originally, the dads launched ‘Bus Stop Pops’ as a surprise. Adam Clement and Nick Jones met when their daughters started kindergarten this year, and the rest was history. Clement said, “Each week was a different theme. We did upside down handstands, we’ve done gorillas...”

Jones said his favorite was dino-themed. “The tyrannosaurus chasing archaeologists--that was probably one of my favorites. That and the Elf on the Shelf,” he said. If you hear about something good happening in our community, know someone or see a business spreading kindness, nominate them online for our “Something Good” segment here.

