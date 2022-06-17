Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

‘Bus Stop Pops’ cheer on kids going to school in Maryland

Some dads in Maryland surprise kids going back to Jacksonville Elementary for school by showing up at the bus stop in crazy costumes!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of Maryland dads who call themselves the ‘Bus Stop Pops’ have been giving some Jacksonville Elementary School students some impressive send-offs at...you guessed it! The bus stop.

“We’re just two dads with a little bit too much time that want to make our kids laugh,” said one of the dads involved. Originally, the dads launched ‘Bus Stop Pops’ as a surprise. Adam Clement and Nick Jones met when their daughters started kindergarten this year, and the rest was history. Clement said, “Each week was a different theme. We did upside down handstands, we’ve done gorillas...”

TRENDING: Babysitter identified after 1-year-old nearly drowns in bathtub in El Mirage

Jones said his favorite was dino-themed. “The tyrannosaurus chasing archaeologists--that was probably one of my favorites. That and the Elf on the Shelf,” he said. If you hear about something good happening in our community, know someone or see a business spreading kindness, nominate them online for our “Something Good” segment here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

'Bus Stop Pops' excite kids heading to school by wearing costumes each week
Dedicated library volunteer from Peoria wins Pay It Forward award
Arizona's Family visited Donna at her home and surprised her with the Pay It Forward award.
Friends Pay It Forward to dedicated Peoria library volunteer
With the help of his grandfather Steve Ring, Chase built a memorial on his home’s front lawn in...
Scottsdale boy creates memorial for children who died in Uvalde shooting