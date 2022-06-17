Babysitter identified after 1-year-old nearly drowns in bathtub in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub in El Mirage Thursday night and the child’s babysitter is in custody.

It happened at a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after 8:30 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen so she left the baby alone in the bathtub. It is unknown how long Gaddy was gone, but when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child. The baby was then flown to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police confirmed late Thursday night the babysitter is in custody for child neglect.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw several police cars lined up along the house. A group of people was standing outside talking to officers. The babysitter was watching two other kids, ages 3 and 7, who are siblings of the 1-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing. As of Friday morning, police say the young boy is in extremely critical condition.

