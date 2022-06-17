Your Life
1-year-old nearly drowns in bathtub after being left alone in El Mirage

The drowning happened at a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
The drowning happened at a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night. Firefighters went to a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after 8:30 p.m. Police say a babysitter was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen so she left the baby alone in the bathtub. It is unknown how long the babysitter was gone, but when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child and the baby was then flown to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw several police cars lined up along the house. A group of people was standing outside talking to officers. The babysitter was watching two other kids, who are siblings of the 1-year-old. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

