Tips on how to protect yourself from lightning during monsoon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lightning is one of the coolest parts of the monsoon, putting on a light show across the skies of Arizona. But boy, can it be dangerous! Lightning is hotter than the sun and can reach temperatures of up to 50,000 degrees. So there are some simple reminders on how to stay safe.

If you can hear thunder, you are in danger. A blue sky above does not mean you are safe because lightning can travel 10 miles from a distant storm. When there’s lightning, inside a building is always the safest place to be. Your car with the windows up would be the second-best option.

A tree shed, tent, patio, or porch are dangerous places to try and shelter yourself from lighting. You still get struck if you try to hide in those places. If you are inside during a storm, do not use corded phones, electrical equipment, or take baths. Lightning can travel through wires and plumbing in your home and lead to electrical shock.

The majority of lightning deaths happen when people are fishing, camping, boating, or on the beach. So if you plan to do any of those things outdoors, stay up to date with our first alert forecast and plan ahead. A great way to do this on the go is with our new AZFAMILY First Alert Weather app. To download the new AZFAMILY First Alert weather app, click here. It is free and available on both Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.