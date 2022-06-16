Scottsdale boy creates memorial for children who died in Uvalde shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Talking about tragic events is difficult, and discussing them with children can be even more challenging. One child responded to his parents telling him about the Uvalde school shooting by creating a memorial in the lost children and teachers’ honor.

With the help of his grandfather Steve Ring, Chase built a memorial on his home’s front lawn in Scottsdale. The two put 21 flags in the ground to honor those who died in the mass shooting. Chase’s grandmother Nancy nominated him for AZFamily’s “Something Good” segment saying the following:

“We have grandkids and what happened to those little ones in Texas just broke our hearts. At first, Chase didn’t know the situation and after listening to the news and experts saying you need to talk to your children, he was told what happened. Chase loves to draw. This was his creation.”

Chase’s grandfather Steve is a Navy veteran and says that the flags have great meaning to him. The Rings say one of their daughters is an elementary school teacher, making the Uvalde tragedy that much more impactful on their family. Nancy Ring said, “We somehow had to show our respect for the children and the teachers.”

