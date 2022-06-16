Your Life
Police: Flagstaff shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman hurt

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Police in Flagstaff say a man shot and wounded his estranged wife before fatally shooting her male friend and then turning the gun on himself.

They say the shootings occurred Wednesday night at the woman’s home she had recently moved into. Police say 31-year-old Kevin McManis used a concrete block to break into Tianna Guglielmo’s residence and shot her, 25-year-old Ian Stutterheim and then himself.

They say the 31-year-old Guglielmo survived despite suffering several gunshot wounds. Her condition wasn’t immediately known Thursday.

Police say Guglielmo and McManis were married but living separately in Flagstaff, while Stutterheim was Guglielmo’s co-worker and friend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

