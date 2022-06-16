Phoenix car shop owner recommends getting vehicle prepped before monsoon storms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon storms often strike in the morning and the evening when many of us are on our commute. So you should be ready for anything, including torrential downpours and blinding dust storms. The last thing you want is car problems in the middle of a street that is starting to flood.

Arizona Family First Alert Meteorologist Ian Schwartz stopped by Mazvo Auto Car to talk to owner Shahe Koulloukian about car preparations before storm season. He said a battery check-up now can save you problems later. Our brutal heat beats them up much harder than other states with mild summers.

“Anything that is two to two and half years old should be replaced,” he said. “Because batteries really have no warning signs. One day they are great and then 24 hours later they can go completely dead.” If you forgot how old your battery is, no biggie, he said. Just check the side of the battery for the month and year to ensure it is not getting too old.

Windshield wipers may seem like a no-brainer when it comes to rain, but Arizona goes months without a drop in the state. As a result, our extreme heat can dry and fry those blades that have been sitting idle. “What they do is they peel, just like a banana they will peel,” Koulloukian said. “So if you lift it up and you wiggle it, and all of a sudden it starts separating and starts peeling like a banana peel, it’s bad.”

He added that tires are the lifeblood of a vehicle. Tire upkeep is a good idea all year long, but especially ahead of our summer monsoon. Bald tires could cause you to hydroplane and crash. And when it comes to the heat, nobody wants to change a flat in 118-degree weather. “The rule of thumb is, anything that is five years or older, you should replace,” Koulloukian said.

