New First Alert WX app ready to keep you up-to-date ahead of monsoon season

The app features a daily video forecast, weather alerts from different locations and different radars to check.
By Ian Schwartz
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms can happen anywhere and during most hours once our summer monsoon fires up. So having a good weather app on your phone is a smart idea so you can get the first alert!

Arizona’s Family has a brand new First Alert Weather App just in time for the monsoon season. I took some time to go through it, and here are some of the best features. Each day, we will have your video forecast. You can also set the app to follow your location. So if you are traveling around the state, you will get important weather alerts where you are.

You can also pick cities around the state to get weather alerts from those locations. The radar looks excellent, and you can toggle between current radar and future forecasted storms to stay ahead of the rain. The app works around the country too, if you want to see what weather your family in the midwest is seeing.

Once we get some storms, you can see how much rain fell in your neighborhood by searching by city name or zip code on the app. It has many other features, including your hourly and extended forecast, traffic, current temperatures, and a spot where you can upload your weather pictures that we might use on air!

To download the new AZFAMILY First Alert weather app, click here. It is free and available on both Apple and Android devices.

