Mesa issues monsoon safety reminders, opens sandbag locations

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is reminding residents to be prepared and to check on loved ones and neighbors during the summer storm season. Monsoon season officially started Wednesday, June 15, ushering in Arizona’s typically stormy summer months. Monsoon storms can start quickly and lead to downed power lines and trees, power outages, and flood streets within minutes of a system moving in.

City officials are asking residents to be mindful of people who live near them and to check on each other to ensure everyone stays safe during storms. Officials say the elderly and homebound people are among the most vulnerable during monsoon storms.

“Older adults and others needing assistance should be of great concern to all of us during a monsoon and neighbors can be the best first line of defense,” said Mesa Fire Chief Mary Cameli. “We encourage neighbors to get to know and watch out for the older adults in your area, and to protect yourself as well during severe storms.”

Officials recommend making sure that everyone has sandbags and other emergency supplies ready. Backup sources for power for medical equipment or refrigeration are also suggested. Residents are encouraged to have an evacuation plan and disaster kit ready with water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, batteries, medications, and first aid supplies. Pet owners should also have disaster kits for their four-legged friends.

Sand and empty bags are available at the following locations in Mesa. However, city officials say you will need to bring your own shovel:

Fire Station 202, 830 S. Stapley Drive

Fire Station 205, 730 S. Greenfield Road

Fire Station 209, 7035 E. Southern Ave.

Fire Station 212, 2430 E. Ellsworth Road

The Mesa Transportation Department also has pre-filled sandbags at the following locations:

Transportation Building, 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building)

East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St. (front parking lot)

For more storm prep information and a complete list of emergency city contact numbers, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.