Maricopa Community College offering courses to fill Great Resignation job gaps

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa Community College is offering students the chance to earn certifications that will help fill in the job gaps left open following the Great Resignation. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job market and employers have been significantly impacted.

“The Great Resignation of the past year has resulted in large numbers of employees leaving the labor market, but they may not be dropping out of the workforce completely,” said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, interim chancellor for the Maricopa County Community College District. “Many are using this time to reassess their careers; looking to make a shift to a job that is more fulfilling allows them to meet their personal goals, achieve work-life balance, and reset expectations for what a high quality of life means.”

Employers are looking for qualified, ready-to-learn candidates, and Maricopa Community College has several specialized programs designed for current in-demand careers that require certification and licenses. Some of the programs include careers in healthcare, information technology, construction trades, accounting, culinary arts, and forensic science. Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council says that the programs offered at MCCCD will help students hit the ground running in the career path of their choice.

“The programs offered at Maricopa Community Colleges align business needs with experiential learning, so students are ready to contribute after completion with a short time to business value,” said Camacho. “With certification and licensures, meeting industry needs from healthcare to semiconductor, the collaboration between higher education and the business community ensures a healthy stream of talent feeds and sustains our diversified modern market.”

A few opportunities that MCCCD offers for those looking to re-skill include:

The Semiconductor Technician Quick Start Program with Intel prepares community college students for a career working as semiconductor technicians. The two-week, 40-hour program provides tuition reimbursement to eligible participants and offers graduates a chance to interview with Intel for a full-time job. The program is available at Mesa, Estrella Mountain, and Chandler-Gilbert Community Colleges.

Electric Utility Technology at Chandler-Gilbert Community College prepares students for an apprentice-level line worker familiar with the electric utility industry. This certificate is embedded in the Associate in Applied Science in Electric Utility Technology. Electrical power-line installers and repairers make an annual median wage of $86,000+ in Arizona.

Dental Hygiene degrees at Mesa Community College, Phoenix College, and Rio Salado College can help students become licensed dental hygienists. Graduates can earn an annual median wage of $87,460+ in Arizona.

J-STD soldering gives students the skills to demonstrate assembly of soldered components per J-STD requirements. Completion of this certificate could help individuals find a job in various industries, earning an annual median wage of $37,180+ in Arizona.

MCCCD’s partnerships with local companies help pair students with employers. Employees at Empire Southwest may receive college credit for corporate training through Mesa Community College and go on to complete a bachelor’s degree at Northern Arizona University.

In Spring 2020, MCCCD sent 16,638 graduates into local workforce roles that added more than $7.2 billion in income to the Maricopa County economy. Gonzales said, “Additionally, there will soon be opportunities to complete a bachelor’s degree in high-demand fields — as early as Fall 2023.” To learn more about reskilling at MCCCD, click here.

