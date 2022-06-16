PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s World Sea Turtle Day, and Scottsdale’s Odysea is celebrating.

The resident male green sea turtle at the aquarium named Valor was given some extra special leafy greens this morning. Despite the fun celebration, today’s holiday draws attention to the number of threatened or endangered species of sea turtle in the world due to pollution, boat strikes, and more. Three of the seven sea turtle species are endangered--green sea turtle, hawksbill sea turtle, and Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle.

It’s not just the turtles that are being impacted by marine trash--seals, dolphins, manatees, sharks--and many more species are in danger. If you’re traveling somewhere and see a beached or injured marine animal, marine experts ask that you not touch the animal, and instead call your local marine rescue. “Sea turtles and marine mammals are federally protected,” said Maxine Montello with the New York Marine Rescue Center. “You have to let the experts work with these animals. We’re trained to handle them. When in doubt, give all marine creatures space. Experts suggest staying around 150 feet away from them to not cause them stress.

