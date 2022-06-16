How to prepare for monsoon-related power outages

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon season is officially underway, and among the many problems it can bring is the risk of power outages. APS crews are prepared to respond quickly to storm-related outages, but some require more repair time than others.

Do you have a plan in place if your electricity is temporarily knocked out? APS has a few tips to prepare and stay safe this monsoon season.

Check Your Supplies Kit

Emergencies are stressful times, and you may be distracted and unable to get everything that you need. APS suggests creating a supplies pack of crucial items you’ll need in a pinch. Below is a list of things to consider packing.

Non-perishable food

Water

First-aid kit

Battery-powered phone charger

Battery-powered radio

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Medication

Check Your Yard

Is anything in your yard at risk of blowing away in high winds? Secure your patio umbrellas, trampolines, lawn chairs, and kiddie pools. Some of those things can cause even more problems if they’re thrown into power lines. If you see a downed power line, APS says to stay at least 100 feet away and call 911. Then, report the problem to APS.

Check Your Emergency Exits

This might sound silly, but make sure you’re able to leave your home or apartment complex. If you have a garage door opener that doesn’t have a backup battery, check the owner’s manual to make sure you know how to manually open the door. If you live in an apartment complex, contact your landlord about what their back-up plans are in case of emergencies.

Check Your Account Infomation

Make sure your contact information with APS, like your phone number and email address, is up-to-date by signing into your account here. You can also call APS Customer Care at (602) 371-7171. If you or a family member rely on life-saving medical equipment, you can also register for the utility’s Medical Preparedness Program which alerts APS in the event of an outage.

