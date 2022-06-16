Hitting the road this weekend? Avoid these I-10 closures in parts of the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you have places to go this weekend and it involves Interstate 10, build in some extra time and be ready for detours due to multiple closures around Phoenix. Some sections of I-10 will be closed in both directions. Beginning Friday, several improvement project closures will impact travel near downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor International Airport, Tempe, and parts of the West Valley. Here’s the entire list of closures scheduled from June 17-20.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday, June 20, as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The following ramps will also be closed:

Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 ramp

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads

Eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60

ADOT says drivers can detour on eastbound U.S. 60 to southbound Loop 101 near Tempe and Chandler, and take the Loop 202 westbound to I-10 in a location not impacted by closures.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and the Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday. It will also result in ramp closures:

All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 near Ahwatukee and Chandler

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler boulevards

For this one, the primary detour is taking Loop 202 eastbound to northbound Loop 101, then westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202. Drivers can also use the westbound/northbound Loop 202 to reach the I-10 in west Phoenix. Westbound I-10 will also be narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from 12 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

In the West Valley, westbound I-10 will be closed between the Loop 101 and 107th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. This will close the following ramps:

Southbound Loop 101 to westbound I-10

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 83rd avenues

Southbound Loop 101 ramp at Thomas Road

Drivers should detour ahead of the closure and use other area roadways such as McDowell and Buckeye roads.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange and Washington Street from 9 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Sunday for tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at that location will be closed. Eastbound drivers can detour on southbound I-17 at the Stack interchange and jump back on the I-10 near Sky Harbor.

Westbound I-10 will close between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor and 7th Ave. from 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday for the same tunnel maintenance. This will close the southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10, along with the southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor.

The ramp from westbound Loop 202 to westbound I-10 will still be open, but drivers will need to exit I-10 at 7th Street. The ramp from westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard to westbound I-10 will also remain open until drivers have to exit at either northbound SR 51 or eastbound 202. To detour, westbound drivers on I-10 can take northbound I-17 back to I-10 at the “Stack” interchange that’s north of Van Buren Street.

For more information and additional closures, check out ADOT’s announcement here.

