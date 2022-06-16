Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.

Oshana says she and Murad’s family have known each other for years. Even after moving across several states in the U.S., they’ve always been reunited through church. Most recently, Oshana says they reconnected at Assyrian Church of the East. “You have someone so full of life, so full of compassion, and so much more to give to society that this life was taken by maybe a 30 second tragedy that could’ve been avoided,” Oshana said.

Not only did Oshana watch Dr. Murad grow up, but she was also her pet’s veterinarian. “Adele by far, you can see her connection with the animals and how much she cared for each one,” she said. “Before even examining them, she would hold them, hug them, talk to them.”

Officers say Dr. Murad was trying to make a left turn when her SUV was hit by a man who ran the red light near 43rd and Northern avenues. Murad was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries. “The word tragedy is an understatement for someone who has accomplished so much,” Oshana said.

On Wednesday, Oshana shared Dr. Murad’s story in hopes it helps prevent another death on the road. “In a hurry to rush to go somewhere, and got nowhere and took a life has affected the whole community, her nieces, her brothers, her sister, her family, all of us are today, without her,” she said, tearfully.

Phoenix police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Police have not released the man’s name.

