Forklift operator dies in ‘tragic accident,’ Tempe police say

Image from drone shows police vehicles and tipped-over forklift in the distance
A woman in her 20s died early Thursday morning while operating a forklift on a job site in Tempe.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after an accident involving a forklift in Tempe early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Tempe Fire Medical and Rescue crews and police officers were called to United Southwest Components, where a woman had reportedly been hurt while operating a forklift. Emergency responders arrived at the business near Broadway and McClintock roads and found a woman in her 20s who had died from her injuries. There are few details available, but Tempe police say the woman was a certified forklift operator in compliance with all safety measures and that this appears to be a tragic accident. Her name has not been released.

United Southwest Components, which manufactures wood truss components, released the following statement late Thursday morning:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the accident at approximately 4:30 a.m. on our job site in Tempe involving a forklift and resulting in the fatality of one of our employees. We are working closely with the authorities to investigate to help determine what occurred. We send our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and coworkers. We are not releasing personal information about the individual at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy. United Southwest Components managers and business owners are committed to the safety of its staff and will extend its full cooperation with OSHA on possible causes of the accident and any ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our employees continues to be a high priority.”

United Southwest Components

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

