FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Humid weekend for Arizona, storms in the mountains

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix will end at 8 p.m. this afternoon. Some more humid air is following up that very hot air mass. That will tend to keep temperatures down and out of the range of a high warning. We will have some interesting weather; however, a batch of moisture is being squeezed into eastern Arizona, which will result in some thunderstorms there. It’s early in the season, but so far, we’ve had 31 days with 100 degrees or more. Of those, four were 110 or higher. We’ll certainly see more of that.

As far as weekend weather is concerned, the farther east you head, the better chance you’ll have for precipitation. The Valley, especially the East Valley, seems to be on the most distant western part of this precipitation. Most metro Phoenix locations will not get any rain, but a few areas may pick up measurable rain. One map gives Phoenix .09″ of rain by Sunday night, though by far, much of the forecast rain will be in eastern Arizona.

