Extreme heat today, winds to pick up in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day because of extreme heat in the Phoenix metro. Temperatures will climb to 112 degrees later this afternoon. This means dangerous heat! Be sure to limit your time outside and take breaks in the heat. Drinking plenty of water is also a good idea. The good news is we will see the heat subsides as we get going into Friday and the weekend.

The wind will start to kick up in northern Arizona today, Friday and Saturday. This will meet high-fire danger in NW and northern Arizona. As we step into the weekend, moisture will start to intrude from the south bringing rain chances to the state. We could see some storms in eastern Arizona on Friday and limited storm activity in the Phoenix metro as well. It’s possible we just end up with gusty, strong winds and blowing dust on Friday.

The main moisture push will happen on Saturday and that will increase our storm chances in Phoenix to 40%. We could see lightning, strong winds, and isolated heavy rain. Right now, it looks like the best chance for a storm will be in eastern Arizona in the mountains. Keep in mind if you are heading to the mountains for the weekend, there is a storm threat.

Sunday will hold a chance for storms, but mainly in eastern Arizona again. Getting into next week, we will return to a dry pattern with hot temperatures. Our highs will start to climb toward 110 degrees in Phoenix by Wednesday of next week

