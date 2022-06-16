Ex-high school teacher in Gilbert accused of having inappropriate relationships with students

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After a two-month-long investigation, Gilbert police have arrested a former Higley High School teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. Police say 35-year-old Aaron Dunton was taken into custody at 10 a.m. on Thursday regarding the allegations.

According to police, the investigation started on April 14 after allegations that a teacher at Highley High School, Dunton, had a relationship with a 14-year-old student. After officials learned about the relationship, Dunton reportedly resigned from his position at the school. School administrators sent an email to parents throughout the district detailing what had happened.

During the investigation, detectives found another victim had made allegations against Dunton for incidents in 2019 at Power Ranch Elementary when the victim was 11 years old. Police say Dunton was the victim’s teacher at the time of the allegations. After investigating both allegations, police arrested Dunton.

Dunton was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault, one county of tampering with a witness, and two counts of contributing to delinquency or dependency of a child. The Gilbert Police Department is asking any other potential victims or witnesses to come forward with information. They can call Gilbert police at 480-503-6500.

