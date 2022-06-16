“Always...Patsy Cline” arrives at Phoenix Theatre

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Theatre is ushering in a musical highlighting the life and story of classic country singer-songwriter Patsy Cline!

Starring Cassie Chilton as Patsy Cline and Katie McFadzen as Louise, the musical tells the story of Cline’s friendship with a fan named Louise Seger. The two met in a Texas honky-tonk and never looked back. Tickets are available here, and the show will end on August 7. There will be an ASL/Audio Describe Night and select nights that will require masks and proof of vaccination for immunocompromised guests.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Cline’s greatest hits include “I Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams (of You),” and so many more. Her low, mournful tone has inspired many artists, including Loretta Lynn and k.d. lang. She grew up singing around Virginia, but it wasn’t until she met up with music executive Connie B. Gay as a soloist on the Town & Country broadcasts that her career took off. Then, in 1963, she tragically died in a plane crash on her way home to Kansas City. In 1973, she was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

