ADOT plans to put more thermal wrong-way cameras on freeways, but no timeline yet

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wrong-way driver crashes are a big problem all over the Valley. Over the weekend, there were three wrong-way crashes in a nearly 24-hour period.

The first was on Saturday night when a 57-year-old man was killed after DPS said he was driving in the wrong direction on I-51 near Glendale. A second driver was injured in the process. On Sunday before midnight, two drivers were hurt in a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 near 7th Street. Later that night, DPS said a trooper stopped a wrong-way driver with his patrol car on the 202 at Arizona Avenue. Both the trooper and the driver were seriously hurt in the crash.

Wrong-way thermal cameras, created in 2018, have been proven to detect drivers going the wrong way and will alert law enforcement to act quickly. So, why aren’t there more on our Arizona freeways? It comes down to money. ADOT said it wants to include the cameras on new roadway projects, but there’s still no timeline for that goal yet.

A few of these cameras have already been installed on a 15-mile stretch of I-17, Loop 101, Loop 303, and Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. They’ve detected more than 250 cars going in the wrong direction.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.