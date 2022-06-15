Your Life
Valley woman helps war-torn children with the power of music

Liz is the executive director of The Shropshire Music Foundation. She has worked for the last 23 years to transform more than 20,000 war-impacted children.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Liz is the executive director of The Shropshire Music Foundation. She has worked for the last 23 years to transform more than 20,000 war-impacted children through music education programs.

Many of those children suffer from PTSD and other trauma-related symptoms. The group says they’ve worked with former child soldiers in Uganda, Middle Eastern refugees, and even street children and Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh since the organization began in 1999.

