Two dead after being electrocuted by touching in-ground electrical wires in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix firefighters say a man and a woman are dead after they touched in-ground electrical wires in a north Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It all happened when Phoenix fire officials got a report that said two people were possibly electrocuted after coming into contact with electrical wires in a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Cheryl Drive. That’s about one-quarter mile south of Peoria Avenue. APS shut the power down in the immediate area, allowing firefighters to approach the two people safely.

Around 143 people were without power while firefighters assessed the incident. An APS spokesperson says no electrical lines were involved in the incident, but believes the electrocution might have been caused by City of Phoenix equipment. Both individuals were unable to be revived and died at the scene. Phoenix police are now investigating.

