Police identify 2 men accused of shooting Phoenix detective in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the two masked men who allegedly shot an officer in Laveen on Tuesday. Authorities say Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22, face multiple felonies in connection to the shooting. A booking photo wasn’t immediately available Wednesday morning.

It all started when officers were following up on a gun crime investigation near 40th Avenue and Pollack Street. A Phoenix police detective was sitting inside an undercover when another car with two men inside slowed down and pulled up beside her. Officers say the driver then kept going, turned back around, and parked behind the detective’s car. Two men with masks then got out of the car with guns. Police say the detective saw the men coming up in her rearview mirror, and she quickly put on her ballistic vest and grabbed her gun.

One of the men stood in front of her car, and the other stood outside her passenger’s side door and began shooting. Police say the detective was shot multiple times as she was getting out of her car and couldn’t return fire because of her injuries. At that point, the two men ran back into their vehicle and took off. Officers were able to find them near 33rd Avenue and Baseline where they were taken into custody.

A Phoenix police detective was in an unmarked car when two masked men ambushed her and opened fire in Laveen.

In an update released Wednesday morning, police said that the detective remains in the hospital recovering from her injuries. This is the 29th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2022 and the 45th overall in the state.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.