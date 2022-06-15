Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Police advocate blasts Tempe over video release for officer response in lake drowning

The video released on Tuesday shows a third officer’s body camera video, previously unseen and...
The video released on Tuesday shows a third officer’s body camera video, previously unseen and unmentioned by the City of Tempe.(Tempe Police Department)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe previously released body camera footage to the public on June 3, showing officers watching as 34-year-old Sean Bickings jumped into Tempe Town Lake. The city then provided transcripts in place of the drowning’s graphic video with an officer saying quote, ‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ The story made national headlines and spurred anger at a city council meeting. “City council, what we witnessed was one of the most inhumane displays of humanity from a police department since George Floyd,” said a man at the meeting. Now, new video released shows another officer’s perspective of the drowning.

Tempe releases 3 lengthy body-cam videos of police responding to man drowning in lake

The video released on Tuesday shows a third officer’s body camera video, previously unseen and unmentioned by the City of Tempe. The officer told others quoted in the transcript to watch Bickings as he went to get a boat. A little more than ten minutes later, the third officer cruised the lake, looking for Bickings. Video that was never released to the public until now.

“It makes me angry in it didn’t cast those officers in an accurate light, it also makes me question why? Was this done purposefully to accomplish that? Or was this simply incompetence and a failure on the city?” said Arizona Police Association Executive Director Joe Clure. Clure wonders why the video wasn’t released with the first one. “It makes no sense to me and you wonder if it was done to create that narrative,” he said.

‘I’m not jumping in after you:’ Police release transcript of Tempe Town Lake drowning

He says the public and those officers deserve an explanation from the City of Tempe. “That is clearly an intregral part of the situation on that scenario and should have been made public, its a disservice to those police officers, its a disservice to the community,” said Clure.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the City of Tempe and asked why they didn’t release or mention the third officer’s body camera footage. So far, the city has not provided an explanation or statement.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It's going to be a hot couple of days until rain chances return to the Valley Saturday.
Extreme heat expected around Phoenix on Thursday
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams speaks before a Senate Judiciary Committee on June 15th, 2022.
Phoenix Police Chief addresses gun violence before Senate Judiciary Committee
Chief Williams spoke exclusively to AZ Family following her testimony to the senate judiciary...
Raw video: Phoenix police chief talks exclusively to AZ Family after congressional testimony
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring at north Phoenix sports field