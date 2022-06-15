Man turns himself in after video shows him allegedly assaulting Phoenix Uber driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly assaulted an Uber driver early Sunday morning has been charged. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jason Ackley, 38, turned himself in late Monday night after seeing video of himself attacking the driver. He was booked on one count of misdemeanor assault.

The driver, Jonathan Carroll, said he’s glad the passenger will be held accountable for their actions. “You can’t do stuff like that, you gotta control your emotions, and he didn’t, and unfortunately, he’s going to have to pay the price for it,” he said. The assault was captured on Carroll’s dash camera.

Carroll said the ride started out contentious. It took him several minutes to find the passenger. Carroll tried to explain the situation, and Ackley responded with some choice words. Carroll then asked him to get out. “You really won’t drive me home bro,” he said. “No I won’t,” Carroll responded. “Wow, all right,” Ackley said. Seconds later, Ackley started punching him. “I got you on dash cam, dude,” Carroll tells him.

It happened early Sunday morning on Baseline Road near 51st Avenue. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an incident report was filed and that Ackley turned himself in. In court documents, Ackley reportedly admitted to it. Officers say he told investigators he was “intoxicated and upset…the victim refused to transport him.”

Carroll said he’s been driving for Uber for eight years and has done 13,000 plus rides. He’s never had concerns for his safety. Arizona’s Family asked him how he was able to remain so calm. “Part of me really wanted to fight with this guy, but the better part of me said don’t do it, you don’t know if he’s got a knife, he could stab you or if he has a gun, he could shoot you,” Carroll said.

In a statement, Uber wrote, “It’s disturbing to watch the attack against the driver. Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the platform and the rider has been deactivated. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

