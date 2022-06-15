Man found stabbed inside burning home in Gilbert did it to himself, police say

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police say an injured man found inside his burning home near Gilbert and Warner roads on Saturday had stabbed himself. According to Brenda Carrasco with Gilbert police, it’s unknown why he did it but the man told police no one else was involved.

Neighbors heard the unidentified man’s cries for help from his garage around 9 p.m. Saturday and quickly jumped into action. One neighbor, Kevin Hudgeons, quickly grabbed an axe to try and get the man out of the garage as smoke filled the house. “He never mentioned anything about the stabbing, not that we heard,” said Hudgeons. “We only heard, ‘Get me out of here, the house is on fire.’ He started to scream and moan very loudly, as it went on.”

The neighbors were unable to get the man out and quickly called 911. Officers arrived, cut through the garage door, and rushed him to the hospital. Investigators haven’t said what his condition is and they’re still conducting follow-ups. Firefighters arrived shortly afterward to put the fire out. Officers are still investigating what caused the blaze.

