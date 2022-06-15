Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

House GOP floats school funding revamp, voucher expansion

FILE - The Arizona House of Representatives gather during a legislative session. (AP Photo/Matt...
FILE - The Arizona House of Representatives gather during a legislative session. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican leaders of the Arizona House have introduced legislation that would add about $200 million in new yearly funding for K-12 schools and create a universal private school voucher system. But the proposal introduced Tuesday by GOP Majority Leader Ben Toma does not satisfy Republican Rep. Michelle Udall.

She has refused to support a school voucher expansion without major new testing requirements or a massive increase in overall school funding. The funding bill also contains a clause that says if voucher expansion is referred to the ballot as opponents did five years ago, schools do not get the new money.

Republicans need unanimous support from their caucus since no Democrats back vouchers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say the officer is in stable condition and expected to survive.
Police identify 2 men accused of shooting Phoenix detective in Laveen
Pipeline Fire stands at more than 22,000 acres
Two people came into contact with an in-ground wire in north Phoenix and were electrocuted to...
Two dead after being electrocuted by touching in-ground electrical wires in north Phoenix
The Celaya and Johnston families want Cream of the Crop to be a unique ice cream shop with...
Cream of the Crop serving up sweet treats for Gilbert families