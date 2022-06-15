House GOP floats school funding revamp, voucher expansion

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican leaders of the Arizona House have introduced legislation that would add about $200 million in new yearly funding for K-12 schools and create a universal private school voucher system. But the proposal introduced Tuesday by GOP Majority Leader Ben Toma does not satisfy Republican Rep. Michelle Udall.

She has refused to support a school voucher expansion without major new testing requirements or a massive increase in overall school funding. The funding bill also contains a clause that says if voucher expansion is referred to the ballot as opponents did five years ago, schools do not get the new money.

Republicans need unanimous support from their caucus since no Democrats back vouchers.

