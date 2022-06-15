Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Heat returns to Arizona with a chance for storms on Saturday

It's going to be a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday with an expected high of 112 for Phoenix. Monsoon storms are expected to roll in by Saturday.
By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the heat! Highs for today got up to around 107 this afternoon. Our average high this time of year is 105. Tomorrow will be even warmer as a high-pressure ridge strengthens over our state. We have a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, with a high temperature of 112 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for tomorrow until 8 p.m., so find somewhere cool.

WATCH NOW: Monsoon 2022 Special Report

The hot weather will be short-lived, as moisture will push into our state Friday through Sunday. This will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms here in the Valley, especially on Saturday. There is a better chance of rain in Eastern Arizona and along the mountains. The good news is that with the increase in moisture, we will also see lower temperatures this weekend. The high on Saturday and Sunday is around 104 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monsoon Season is right around the corner, and an excessive heat warning is on its way Thursday.
Extreme heat advisory for Thursday, Monsoon Season begins!
Wind to pick back up Thursday, possible storms coming by weekend
Monsoon Season is right around the corner, and an excessive heat warning is on its way Thursday.
Excessive heat warning on Thursday, possible storm chances to come
A ridge of high pressure and a developing trough to our west will begin to draw monsoon...
FORECAST: Chance of rain heading into the weekend