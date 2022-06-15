Heat returns to Arizona with a chance for storms on Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the heat! Highs for today got up to around 107 this afternoon. Our average high this time of year is 105. Tomorrow will be even warmer as a high-pressure ridge strengthens over our state. We have a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, with a high temperature of 112 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for tomorrow until 8 p.m., so find somewhere cool.

The hot weather will be short-lived, as moisture will push into our state Friday through Sunday. This will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms here in the Valley, especially on Saturday. There is a better chance of rain in Eastern Arizona and along the mountains. The good news is that with the increase in moisture, we will also see lower temperatures this weekend. The high on Saturday and Sunday is around 104 degrees.

