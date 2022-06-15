Grand Canyon National Park opens first new hotel in 50 years

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time in 50 years, Grand Canyon National Park is getting a new hotel on the South Rim. Xanterra Travel Collection just opened its latest project, Maswik South Lodge, which was reconstructed for $35 million on top of an old hotel site.

You can book your stay at Maswik South Lodge online, and the original 90 rooms have been expanded to include 120 rooms across 4 separate lodging structures on the 4.5-acre property. Rooms will include private balconies, elevators, access to Maswik Lodge that will include a food court and activities desk, and access to the Village Loop Blue park shuttle line. All are a 10-minute walk from the South Rim itself.

“Maswik South aims to prepare Grand Canyon National Park for the next 100 years,” said Marc Ducharme, general manager. “As stewards of the parks, Xanterra is proud to offer modernized lodging that will serve millions of visitors across its lifetime and enhance the national park experience.”

The new structure nods to the original lodge built in 1927 by the Fred Harvey Company and the Santa Fe Railroad. The original stone pillars from the historic lodge buildings were preserved, and each room will be decorated with textiles inspired by southwestern Native American artwork. There will also be a fossil showcase, after which each building on the property is named as well as a historic map of the canyon.

Maswik South Lodge featured at night under the stars on the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park. (Xanterra Travel Collection | Maswik Lodge South © Xanterra Travel Collection")

Designed and constructed to the LEED Gold standard, the hotel construction is comprised of sustainable building materials, high-efficiency lighting, outdoor solar lighting, efficient mechanical systems, and much more including the coming use of reclaimed water. Electric vehicle charging and water bottle filling stations will also be available on-site.

