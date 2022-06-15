Fourth suspect arrested in connection to Buckeye Amber Alert

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police say the fourth and final suspect has been arrested for being involved in taking a baby boy from his biological father, which sparked an Amber Alert last week. Officers say 39-year-old Michelle Anaya was taken into custody at her home in Tolleson on Tuesday evening.

On Friday, around 12:30 a.m., police say 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, the biological mother, her brother, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, her mother, 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila, and Anaya broke down the door of a home near Miller and Baseline Roads where 9-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker was living with his biological father. Officers say the group attacked the baby’s father and several others, including a 13-year-old girl. According to court paperwork, Jones fired his gun into the ceiling before the group took Raylon and drove off. Officers said there was an ongoing custody dispute between Angulo and the baby’s father.

Davila was arrested before the Amber Alert was issued on Friday afternoon for Raylon, Angulo and Jones. Several hours after the alert, Angulo and Jones turned themselves into Phoenix police. Tucker was found safe and healthy. The four suspects are facing kidnapping and assault charges.

