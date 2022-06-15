Extreme heat advisory for Thursday, Monsoon Season begins!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps will start out nice this morning in the Valley with many readings in the 70s. We will see steady highs for today with temps climbing to around 106 degrees in Phoenix later this afternoon.

High pressure will start to build and strengthen as we step into Thursday. This will rocket our temperature into the 110-112 range for Thursday. Because of the high heat, we have an excessive heat warning for Thursday for southern Arizona. Please use caution outside Thursday and be sure to take plenty of breaks with water. The good news is that the high heat will be one and done with temp sliding for Friday and beyond.

Now to the exciting part. Today is the first official day of Monsoon 2022! And as of now, it looks like we have a decent chance for storms as we head into the weekend. A low-pressure system to the north and the west will help to user moisture into the state by Friday. The best chance to see thunderstorms will be in the mountains of eastern Arizona. We could even see some isolated heavy rain and flooding. As for Phoenix, we are going to go with a 40% chance for storms for Saturday evening. The main threats include lightning, gusty winds, blowing dust, and isolated heavy rain. Not everyone will see rain, but we will take whatever chances we can get.

Stay tuned since this forecast is evolving!

