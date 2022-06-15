Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Extreme heat advisory for Thursday, Monsoon Season begins!

Monsoon Season is right around the corner, and an excessive heat warning is on its way Thursday.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps will start out nice this morning in the Valley with many readings in the 70s. We will see steady highs for today with temps climbing to around 106 degrees in Phoenix later this afternoon.

High pressure will start to build and strengthen as we step into Thursday. This will rocket our temperature into the 110-112 range for Thursday. Because of the high heat, we have an excessive heat warning for Thursday for southern Arizona. Please use caution outside Thursday and be sure to take plenty of breaks with water. The good news is that the high heat will be one and done with temp sliding for Friday and beyond.

Now to the exciting part. Today is the first official day of Monsoon 2022! And as of now, it looks like we have a decent chance for storms as we head into the weekend. A low-pressure system to the north and the west will help to user moisture into the state by Friday. The best chance to see thunderstorms will be in the mountains of eastern Arizona. We could even see some isolated heavy rain and flooding. As for Phoenix, we are going to go with a 40% chance for storms for Saturday evening. The main threats include lightning, gusty winds, blowing dust, and isolated heavy rain. Not everyone will see rain, but we will take whatever chances we can get.

Stay tuned since this forecast is evolving!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monsoon Season is right around the corner, and an excessive heat warning is on its way Thursday.
Excessive heat warning on Thursday, possible storm chances to come
A ridge of high pressure and a developing trough to our west will begin to draw monsoon...
FORECAST: Chance of rain heading into the weekend
Winds will stay lighter the next few days, but the temperature will rapidly warm up.
FORECAST: Lighter winds expected across Arizona
Winds will stay lighter the next few days, but the temperature will rapidly warm up.
Lighter winds expected across the Phoenix area