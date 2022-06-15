Cream of the Crop serving up sweet treats for Gilbert families

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Cream of the Crop is the brainchild of two fathers who wanted to take their young children for something sweet in the neighborhood!

Matt Celaya and James Johnston met as aspiring chefs working at a Gilbert restaurant. They’ve been friends for more than a decade and say the real start of Cream of the Crop came when James gave Matt an ice cream maker as a gift before either of them were married or had children. Thus, the churning began.

Enter wives, children, and the opening of a spot at Barnone at Agritopia, and Celaya and Johnston jumped at the chance to go into business together! They thought the area needed a place for kids and families to go for quality ice cream after school. So in 2021, Cream of the Crop opened its doors, creating one-of-a-kind flavors.

The Celaya and Johnston families want Cream of the Crop to be a unique ice cream shop with something for everyone. They have classic flavors but also some wild ones that rotate seasonally. In addition, they cater to patrons with dietary restrictions, with at least two vegan flavors, gluten-free flavors, gluten-free cones, etc. Cream of the Crop makes fresh cones and cookies and works with produce from the Agritopia farm — like fresh mint for chocolate chip ice cream and peaches for peach ice cream!

Cream of the Crop | Address: 3000 E. Ray Rd Building 6, Suite 103, Gilbert, AZ 85296 - Inside the Barnone big metal barn at Agritopia | Website: creamofthecrop-az.com | Instagram: @creamofthecropaz

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.