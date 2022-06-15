Your Life
$1,500 reward offered for person who shot javelina with arrow near Tucson

The javelina was first spotted Sunday morning on a trail in Oro Valley with an arrowing in its face.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State officials are looking for the person who shot a javelina north of Tucson and is offering a reward. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the javelina was first spotted Sunday morning on a trail in Oro Valley with an arrow in its face. Oro Valley police officers saw the poor animal on Monday evening, and it was humanely euthanized, Game and Fish said. “This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” regional supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson said in a statement. “It’s unclear when the javelina was initially wounded, so there’s no way to know how long it suffered.”

The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #22-001737. Callers can remain anonymous. The maximum penalty for hurting wildlife is four months in jail and a $750 fine.

