Neighbors help save stabbing victim from burning Gilbert home

The homeowner had reportedly been stabbed and was trapped in the garage, with flames and smoke filling up the house.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loud banging and cries for help got the attention of neighbors in a Gilbert community off Gilbert and Warner roads. “Get me out of the garage. Get me out of here,” said Kevin Hudgeons, who grabbed an axe to try and help his neighbor. “My house is on fire.”

Hudgeons got home on Saturday night around 9 p.m., when another neighbor ran over in a panic, saying something was wrong across the street. Someone was banging and yelling for help in the garage of a house across the street.

The homeowner had reportedly been stabbed and was trapped in the garage, with flames and smoke filling up the house. “He never mentioned anything about the stabbing, not that we heard,” said Hudgeons. “We only heard, ‘Get me out of here, the house is on fire,’ He started to scream and moan very loudly, as it went on.” The brave neighbors called 911, then did their best to smash through the garage to get the man out but were unsuccessful.

Gilbert officers arrived moments later and were able to cut through the garage door and pull the man to safety. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering. Firefighters arrived a short time later to put the blaze out.

“Absolutely, hoping he’s OK,” said Hudgeons. “Hope we got to him in time and police got him in time and got him to the hospital quick enough.”

The Gilbert Police Department is now investigating whether the stabbing and fire are connected and if the victim had been targeted. “We’re unsure if this was an isolated incident or if this was something more serious,” said Hudgeons.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

