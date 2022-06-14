Lighter winds expected across the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures are expected across Arizona on Tuesday. In the Valley, morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 105 degrees this afternoon, which is pretty close to average for Phoenix this time of year. We topped out at 108 yesterday and set a new warm low-temperature record when our morning temperature only dropped to 90 degrees.

The forecast is looking better today in the high country where several significant wildfires continue to burn. Those winds should relax a bit after two days of very strong winds. Look for a high of 80 degrees in Flagstaff today, with winds out of the southwest of around 15 miles per hour and gusts of up to 25 miles per hour.

As a trough of low pressure that brought those winds moves away from us, winds will stay lighter the next few days, but the temperature will rapidly warm up. A ridge of high-pressure forecast to begin building over our region will bring temperatures back to about 110 degrees in the state’s deserts on Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Valley that day, along with parts of the high country and the Grand Canyon.

Great news! That ridge of high pressure and a developing trough to our west will begin to draw monsoon moisture from the south on Friday. As a result, storm chances are in the forecast for much of the state, especially Eastern Arizona and the Rim, Friday through Sunday. The peak of the activity will likely be on Saturday when even the Valley has a 30 percent chance of storms. Expect more humid conditions this weekend and slightly cooler temperatures as well.

