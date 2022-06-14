Arizona nonprofit declares ‘critical blood shortage’ on World Blood Donor Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley nonprofit is calling for donations after it declared a “critical blood shortage” on World Blood Donor Day.

According to Vitalant, which collects blood through volunteers, the number of new donors has dropped 12% year over year. There were 13,000 fewer blood donations in April and May compared to the same time last year. The nonprofit warns if the trend continues, the number of available donors could drop even more in the coming weeks as summer travel kicks off.

“When patient needs consistently outpace donors scheduling appointments, chances are higher a leukemia patient won’t be able to get their regular transfusion, or a transplant recipient will have their surgery delayed,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. He says while people often donate during times of local and national emergencies, there is often a need year-round for blood donations.

“Certainly, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps patients when tragedy strikes – but an adequate supply also has to be ready to provide for the individual needs of patients that arise every day, the cancer treatment, the accident victim, the transplant patient. Making an appointment to donate tomorrow or next week will help ensure those needs can be met,” said Dr. Vassallo.

Anyone eligible to donate blood is being asked to schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org or calling 877-258-4825.

List of Vitalant Locations Accepting Donations

Chandler Donor Center: 1989 W. Elliot Rd., #33 (Elliot & Dobson)

Glendale Donor Center: 18583 N. 59th Ave., #113 (59th Ave. & Union Hills)

Goodyear Donor Center: 14270 W. Indian School Rd., #C-8 (Indian School & Litchfield)

Mesa Donor Center: 1337 S. Gilbert Rd., #101 (Gilbert & Hampton)

Phoenix Donor Center: 5757 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Bethany Home Rd. & I-17)

Scottsdale Donor Center: 15170 N. Hayden Rd., #6 (Hayden & 83rd Pl.)

Tempe Donor Center: 1524 W. 14th St. #120 (14th St. & Priest)

