2 men in critical condition after shooting in Glendale neighborhood

A heavy police presence showed crime scene taped blocking off a house along Eugie Avenue in...
A heavy police presence showed crime scene taped blocking off a house along Eugie Avenue in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition after being shot in a Glendale neighborhood late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Glendale.

According to Sgt. Ammie Leyvas, officers were called out to a shooting in the area where they found two men who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered around a home along Eugie Avenue. Investigators say they are still working on learning what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

