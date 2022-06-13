Your Life
Yes, independent voters can vote in Arizona’s primary elections

FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.(123rf.com)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Around primary time every two years in Arizona, there’s always a lot of confusion on whether or not independent voters can vote in the primary. The answer is, yes, they can. But they have to choose which primary they want to vote in -- democratic or republican.

Arizona has what’s called an open primary. That allows registered independent voters to choose which primary they want to participate in. To receive a ballot-by-mail, independent voters must notify their county recorder’s office and tell them which primary they want to vote in. In Maricopa County, registered voters on the active early voter list (AEVL) will receive a letter that has a postcard enclosed. All they have to do is select which primary they want and then mail the postcard.

Voters may select their ballots in one of four ways:

  • By Mail: Independent voters on the AEVL will receive a notice in the mail from their County Recorder. Return that notice with your choice of ballot selected.
  • By Phone: Call your County Recorder’s office to indicate your ballot selection for the Primary Election.
  • Online: Use My.Arizona.Vote and select the Request a Ballot by Mail button. Follow the steps to the end to complete the request.
  • In-Person: Visit an early voting or Election Day voting location, select your choice of ballot, and vote in-person.

