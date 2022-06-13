Your Life
Teen boy calls 911 after apparent family murder-suicide, Apache Junction police say

Police with crime scene tape graphic.(Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say they’re investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday night.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police got a call around 8 p.m. Sunday from a 13-year-old boy who said that his father had just shot his mother several times. Officers showed up at the home near Tomahawk Road and Superstition Boulevard where they found the man and his wife dead of gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Officers tried doing CPR but were unsuccessful.

No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

