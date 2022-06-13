Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends truckload of supplies to Pipeline Fire victims

The truck will have about 20 pallets of food.
The truck will have about 20 pallets of food.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A food bank in Phoenix is sending much-needed supplies by the truckload to those impacted by the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff. Crews were busy on Monday at St. Mary’s Food Bank to get all of the items ready. They gathered water, Gatorade, peanut butter, pop-top canned food and more for families who need it. “They need stuff right now,” Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s Food Bank said. “The fact that this fire is not even 24 hours old and they had already made these requests to get that food up there, there’s a sense of urgency there.”

TRENDING: Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 5,000 acres; additional evacuations ordered

The truck will be loaded Monday evening and driven up to the Flagstaff Family Food Center. It will have about 20 pallets of food. “We have exactly the items that they need to get things to people quickly,” said Brown. If you’d like to help out St. Mary’s, you can donate or volunteer. For more information, click/tap here.

TRENDING: Man who allegedly started Pipeline Fire burned toilet paper, claims he didn’t see ‘no campfires’ signs

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team
File photo of the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
Tennessee woman dies after fall into river at Grand Canyon
Salt River PD detectives say a body found inside a Red Robin restaurant was an employee killed...
Police: Red Robin employee murdered during robbery attempt at Scottsdale Pavilions
An out-of-control wildfire is burning near Flagstaff early Monday.
Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 5,000 acres; additional evacuations ordered