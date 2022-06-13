St. Mary’s Food Bank sends truckload of supplies to Pipeline Fire victims

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A food bank in Phoenix is sending much-needed supplies by the truckload to those impacted by the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff. Crews were busy on Monday at St. Mary’s Food Bank to get all of the items ready. They gathered water, Gatorade, peanut butter, pop-top canned food and more for families who need it. “They need stuff right now,” Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s Food Bank said. “The fact that this fire is not even 24 hours old and they had already made these requests to get that food up there, there’s a sense of urgency there.”

The truck will be loaded Monday evening and driven up to the Flagstaff Family Food Center. It will have about 20 pallets of food. “We have exactly the items that they need to get things to people quickly,” said Brown. If you’d like to help out St. Mary’s, you can donate or volunteer. For more information, click/tap here.

