Your Life
110° Day Contest
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Second wildfire sparks near Flagstaff; ‘Haywire Fire’ burns 1,600 acres

Smoke could be seen off in the distance from a Coconino County webcam.
Smoke could be seen off in the distance from a Coconino County webcam.(Coconino National Forest)
By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another out-of-control wildfire has sparked in northern Arizona as crews are already dealing with the fast-growing Pipeline Fire.

The Coconino National Forest says the Haywire Fire is burning about four miles east of the Sunset Crater Volcano. It has already burned about 1,600 acres and multiple fire crews are responding. Officials are still working to learn what started the fire. Nearby evacuations had already been ordered for those living in Crater Estates. Forest officials say those living along Sunset Crater-Wupatki Loop Road should prepare to leave their homes.

A map showing the locations of the Pipeline and Haywire fires burning near Flagstaff.
A map showing the locations of the Pipeline and Haywire fires burning near Flagstaff.(Arizona's Family)

Evacuations were also ordered for the Alpine Ranchos community. Those evacuation orders include those living west of Leupp Road, south of the Navajo Reservation boundary, north of Forest Road 244a, and east of Sunset Crater Road. Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies are going door-to-door and asking families to leave. An evacuation shelter has been set up at Sinagua Middle School. Animals that need shelter should go to the Ft. Tuthill County Park.

WILDFIRE WATCH: Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 4,500 acres

Arizona’s Family First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert weather day for northern Arizona as gusty winds and dry conditions are making the firefight especially difficult throughout the high country. Southwesterly winds could gust up to 55 miles per hour.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bills on Monday.
Gov. Ducey gets COVID-19, won’t visit Arizona border with Pence
An out-of-control wildfire is burning near Flagstaff early Monday.
Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff grows to 4,500 acres; crews battle dangerously strong winds
Raging winds as crews battle Pipeline Fire; mandatory evacuations near Flagstaff
Dangerous winds across the state; First Alert Weather Day for high country