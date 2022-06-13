Your Life
Red Flag Warning issued for the high country

By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temperatures have cooled down a bit after the record heat this weekend. The big story today is the winds up north; the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Northern Arizona through 8 p.m. The low relative humidity with the strong winds is creating a high fire danger and making things difficult for firefighters.

The winds should be lighter as a ridge of high pressure settles in over our state starting on Tuesday. This high-pressure system will also bring the heat; we could see another round of records with a high of 114 on Thursday. However, there is good news in the forecast; we have a sign of moisture moving in from the south that will bring a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. Some models are saying we have the potential to see about a quarter of an inch to a half-inch in places here in the Valley. This humidity is good news for the fire crews up north as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

