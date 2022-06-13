Your Life
Police: Red Robin employee murdered during robbery attempt at Scottsdale Pavilions

By Jason Sillman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Detectives say the body found by Salt River Police inside a Red Robin last Sunday was an employee of the restaurant who they believe was murdered.

Officers said they received a report from an employee of the Red Robin, located on east Talking Stick Way near the Topgolf, who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken. When police arrived around 9:19 a.m., they said they called out to see if there was someone inside who would respond. When no one answered, they entered the restaurant and found a dead body inside. On Monday, police said the victim was an employee of the restaurant who they believe was murdered. Investigators have not said if the employee who called them is the same person found dead by officers.

Police are asking that anyone who may have been in the area of the Scottsdale Pavilions on Sunday, June 12th between 6:00 am and 9:30 am to call the Salt River Police Department at (480) 850-9230.

The employee’s name has not yet been released.

